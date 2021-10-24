Iran not to link economy with negotiations: Raeisi

"The country's foreign policy is to have broad engagement with the world, especially with its neighbors," the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raeisi said on Sunday during the meeting of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei with guests of the 35th International Islamic Unity Conference, which wrapped up yesterday in Tehran, together with a group of government officials at Imam Khomeini Hussainiyyah on Sunday.

Raeisi stressed, "We do not link the country's economy to negotiations and something the like."

"We are committed to what we promised, but the United States and the Europeans are in a decision-making crisis," the Iranian president further noted.

KI/5334869