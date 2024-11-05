Ireland approves Palestinian ambassador for first time

Senior ministers confirmed that Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid would step up from her current position as Palestinian head of mission to Ireland, media reported on Tuesday.

In May, Dublin said it was recognizing Palestine as “a sovereign and independent state” comprising the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and agreed to establish full diplomatic relations.

Spain and Norway recognized a Palestinian state the same day as Ireland, with Slovenia following a week later.

