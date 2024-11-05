  1. World
Trump says 'very confident' of victory in Tuesday elections

TEHRAN, Nov. 05 (MNA) – Donald Trump feels "very confident" about winning back the White House, the Republican said Tuesday after casting his Election Day ballot in Florida in one of the most contentious US elections in decades.

"I feel very confident," Trump told reporters at a voting facility in West Palm Beach, adding he believes he "ran a great campaign" against his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. Opinion polls show the race is a dead heat, according to AFP.

He said that he was happy with his great campaign. "I hear we're doing very well," he said, adding that the Republicans are showing up to the polling stations in great numbers.

Americans head to the polls today after months of fierce campaigning to vote in a historic presidential election that is too close to call.

