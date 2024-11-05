Spox stresses using Muslims potential to stop Israeli regime

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs had very comprehensive, useful and in-depth talks with high-ranking political and military officials of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Army Commander Asim Munir Ahmed Shah on bilateral relations and regional developments, Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh, the spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry wrote in a post on X in both Urdu and Persian.

"We are very pleased and proud that Iran and Pakistan, as 2 key members of the Islamic Ummah, having very deep-rooted historical, cultural, religious and civilizational ties, have common or very close views on the existing opportunities and challenges, and more importantly, have real resolve and determination for coordination and close cooperation in order to take advantage of opportunities and overcome challenges," the spokesman said.

"Strengthening bilateral relations in economic, commercial, energy fields and improving border security and countering terrorism is a necessity that both sides insist on," Baghaei, who was accompanying the Iranian delegation headed by the top diplomat Abbas Araghchi, added.

He praised Pakistan for its principled and long-standing positions in relation to the cause of Palestine and the right of the Palestinian people to determine their own fate in order to liberate themselves from occupation and apartheid, and for the strong condemnation of the Zionist regime's recent aggression against Iran.

"The upcoming summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Riyadh is a great opportunity to mobilize the Islamic nation to effectively use the collective means and potential of Islamic countries to stop the genocide and aggression of the Israeli regime and prevent the spread of insecurity and instability in the region," the spokesman concluded his post.

