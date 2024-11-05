Qassam says killed 5 Israeli soldiers in Jabalia

The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas announced in a statement on Tuesday that its forces targeted a group of 5 Israeli occupation soldiers on Al Hoja street in the center of the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the Gaza Strip from point blank range with firearms and hand grenades and killed all of them.

But Israeli forces have repeatedly returned to areas where they had battled before — only to face renewed attacks. At least 16 Israeli soldiers have been killed in northern Gaza since the latest operation began, including a 41-year-old colonel, the Associated Press reported.

MNA