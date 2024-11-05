  1. World
Trump claims he will achieve victory in elections

TEHRAN, Nov. 05 (MNA) – The former US president and current Republican nominee in the US elections has asked its followers to go and vote in large numbers.

"It is now officially ELECTION DAY! This will be the most important day in American History," Donald Trump said on Tuesday, when the Americans are going to the polls.

"Voter enthusiasm is THROUGH THE ROOF because people want to Make America Great Again. That means lines are going to be long!," he also said, stressing that "I need you to deliver your vote no matter how long it takes. STAY IN LINE!"

"The Radical Communist Democrats want you to pack up and go home" he cotinued.

"Together, we are going to have a tremendous victory and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!," he went on to conclude. 

Political commentators have warned against tensions after the polls results come out.

