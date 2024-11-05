  1. World
  2. Middle East
Nov 5, 2024, 7:29 PM

US base attacked in eastern Syria

US base attacked in eastern Syria

TEHRAN, Nov. 05 (MNA) – News sources reported that a US base in eastern Syria was targeted in a rocket attack on Tuesday.

Local sources in Syria reported on Tuesday that several explosions were heard at the US base in the Al-Omar oil field in eastern Syria.

Syrian media reported that at least 3 explosions were heard in the US base.

Sputnik reported that the US base was the target of a rocket attack.

Syrian media have not published more details regarding the possible casualties.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq has claimed responsibility for most of the attacks on US bases.

Iraqi groups usually announce that these attacks were carried out in response to US support for the Zionist regime and in defense of the Palestinian people.

SD/FNA1730811576922751759

News ID 224068

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News