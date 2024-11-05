US base attacked in eastern Syria

Local sources in Syria reported on Tuesday that several explosions were heard at the US base in the Al-Omar oil field in eastern Syria.

Syrian media reported that at least 3 explosions were heard in the US base.

Sputnik reported that the US base was the target of a rocket attack.

Syrian media have not published more details regarding the possible casualties.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq has claimed responsibility for most of the attacks on US bases.

Iraqi groups usually announce that these attacks were carried out in response to US support for the Zionist regime and in defense of the Palestinian people.

