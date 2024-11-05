Netanyahu fires war minister Gallant

Netanyahu said Gallant will be replaced by Foreign Minister Israel Katz. Minister without Portfolio Gideon Sa’ar will replace Katz as foreign minister, Times of Israeli reported on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, although in the first months of the war there was trust and there was very fruitful work, during the last months this trust cracked between me and the War Minister,” said Netanyahu.

According to the Times, he said that they disagreed on the management of the war, and that Gallant made decisions and statements that contract cabinet decisions.

“I made many attempts to bridge these gaps, but they kept getting wider,” he said. “They also came to the knowledge of the public in an unacceptable way, and worse than that, they came to the knowledge of the enemy — our enemies enjoyed it and derived a lot of benefit from it.”

Netanyahu said that most members of the government agree with him.

