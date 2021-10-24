Leader stresses maintaining Muslims unity as a Quranic duty

On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and Imam Sadiq (pbuh), the participants in the International Conference on Islamic Unity, the heads of the three branches of government (judiciary, executive, and legislative) together with a group of government officials met with the Leader of the Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, in Imam Khomeini Hussainiyyah on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

At the start of his address to the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei congratulated attendees and all the Muslims on the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Birthday and said the Holy Prophet's birth began a new era in man's life.

"The birth of the Prophet is in fact the beginning of a new era in human life. It is good news that a new era of divine will and divine blessings began for mankind," Leader asserted after describing the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as the greatest human being created by God Almighty and being picked as a messenger.

He said that unity among Muslims must always be maintained as a strategy rather than a tactic based on Quranic teachings.

"The unity of Muslims is not a matter of tactic in a way that some people might think it should be kept for the time being because of certain circumstances, rather it is a matter of principle."

Ayatollah Khamenei further said, "Synergy among Muslims is necessary. If Muslims are united, they add to each other's power. They all become strong. The unity of Muslims is a definite Qur'anic duty."

KI