Tehran hosts Intl. Unity Poster Workshop

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – International ‘Unity’ Poster Workshop, with a focus on “Palestine, Pivot of Islamic World”, was held at Enghelab Parsian Hotel on Wednesday.
Head of Islamic Development Organization Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi and Nasser Abu Sharif, representative of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement in the Islamic Republic of Iran also attended the event.
