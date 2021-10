TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received functionaries of Zanjan Martyrs Congress on Thu.

It should be noted that sublime statements of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was released at the venue of the Congress following meeting of functionaries of Zanjan Province Martyrs Congress with the Leader held on Oct. 16.