Jan 9, 2022, 5:29 PM

Intl. Webinar on Muslim Families in West planned for Jan. 10

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – The webinar entitled “Challenges of Muslim Women and Families in the West”, will be hosted by the Tehran-based International Quran News Agency on January 10.

Co-organized by the IQNA, ACECR branch at Alzahra University, and ICRO’s General Office of Cultural Cooperation and Expatriate Iranians Affairs, the webinar will be held at 15:00 to 16:00 Tehran time (12:30 – 13:30 CET).

Speakers of the webinar are:

Syeda Umme Farwa, Scholar, Educationist, Lecturer, and Founder of Labaik Ya Zahra (SA) Organisation from London, UK

Dr. Afsaneh Tavassoli, from Department of Women and Family Studies, Faculty of Social Sciences and Economics, Alzahra University

Dr. Hakimeh Saghaye Biriya, Associate Professor at University of Tehran's Faculty of Islamic Thought

The webinar will be staged in the English language through Skype. All those interested can join the webinar by clicking on the link.

This is part of a specialized series of sessions on Islamic studies co-organized by IQNA and the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization.

