Tehran hosting Intl. Congress of Imam Khamenei Quranic Though

The congress aims at promoting the Theory of the Revolutionary System in Ayatollah Khamenei's Quranic Narrative.

Mehdi Jamshidi, who is a leading scholar of the Islamic Revolution, is among the key attendees of the event.

The themes of this conference are the personality and Quranic life of Ayatollah Khamenei, the authority of the Quran, Quran and the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT), Quranic sciences, interpretation and teachings of Quran, translation, contemplation, and familiarity with the Quran, recitation and memorization of Quran, Quranic activities, Quranic lifestyle, Quran and civilization, as well as Quranic principles for the ‘Statement of the second step of the Islamic Revolution.

Quran and Islamic revolution, government and building the community, Quranic principles of Ayatollah Khamenei's governance and leadership, Quran, art, media and culture, Quran and natural sciences, the Quranic foundations of Ayatollah Khamenei's political, economic and social ideas, Quran and the Orientalists and the West, the Quranic foundations of revolutionary slogans, anti-imperialism, and resistance in Ayatollah Khamenei's thought, the methodology of interpretation as well as woman and family are other themes of the event.

