Indian website, Azeri media of Leader launched

According to the Information Center of the Office for Preservation and Publication of Works of Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, concurrent with the auspicious birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Muhammad (S) and Imam Ja’far Sadiq (PBUH) and Unity Week, the activity of Indian edition of the Leader's website and and a new Azer mediai at “KHAMENEI.IR” were launched.

The Indian media of the Office for Preservation and Publication of Works of Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had already started its activity on the social networks and will now be available for audiences by launching a website at: hindi.khamenei.ir.

Concurrent with the launch of Indian media, Azeri media of the Leader’s website for Caucasus addressees is also launching on social networks at: facebook.com/Khamenei.az and twitter.com/az_Khamenei.

It should be noted that website of the Leader at “KHAMENEI.IR”, which has been launching since 2003, covers news, statements, sublime ideas and thoughts of Leader of the Islamic Revolution and deals with the production and publication of content into different languages.

