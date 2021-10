The death toll in a gunpowder plant blast and fire in the Ryazan Region in central Russia has risen to 16 people and the bodies of 12 of them have been found, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry reported earlier on Friday, according to TASS.

It was reported that the fire broke out due to violations in the technological process in a workshop of the Elastic plant.

Meanwhile, according to the latest reports, burning at the gunpowder plant has been extinguished.

KI/PR