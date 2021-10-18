Explosion in Pakistan's Quetta leaves dozens injured: report

Law enforcement agencies and rescue officials began arriving on the scene shortly after the incident was reported, according to the Pakistani Dawn news website.

The area was also cordoned off by security officials.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that a police truck deputed outside the varsity gate was targeted and an explosive device was planted in a motorcycle. He said that those responsible for the blast will be arrested and brought to justice.

Initially, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani had said that one police official was martyred and eleven people, including seven cops and four passersby, were injured. In a later update, he said that 17 people had been injured in the incident.

Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove said those police officials had been providing security to protesting students outside the varsity when the blast took place.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the incident.

