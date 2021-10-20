  1. World
Terrible explosion hits Ankara (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – News sources reported that an explosion took place in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

Turkish news sources reported an explosion at the General Directorate of the Mineral Research & Exploration of Turkey on Eskişehir Road in Ankara.

The blast occurred around 10 a.m. (local time) on Wednesday. 

General Directorate of the Mineral Research & Exploration of Turkey said in a statement that the explosion occurred due to the gas leakage. 

The Ankara governor's office also said in a statement that the fire caused by the blast is under control. 

The Ankara Municipality announced that the fire has been contained. No casualties or damage were reported.

Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
