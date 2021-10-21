Gas explosion in NE China kills 3, injures 33 others

The explosion occurred at 8:20 am on Thursday. The injured have all been sent to hospital and an investigation is underway.

The ministry of housing and urban-rural development has sent a working group to the site of the gas explosion.

According to online video taken on the spot, both sides of the road were blown to rubble and fragments of the explosion were scattered all around, with smoke rising immediately about 10 meters high. Nearby buildings have all been damaged. Some building windows and walls were seriously damaged. There were voices of crying people as well, Global Times reported.

When the explosion happened, pets and residents nearby were shocked and jumped outside, according to the online video. One resident told the media that all the lights and computers were shut down when the explosion happened, which is a big loss.

On Wednesday night, the nearby gas line was under maintenance and the gas operation was suspended in this restaurant.

On Thursday morning, the gas operation was resumed, according to media reports. The gas company has confirmed it was a gas explosion and it’s still unclear whether the restaurant has used liquid gas storage tank when gas operation was suspended.

So far, over 100 firemen have been put into rescue operation.

MA/PR