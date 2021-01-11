Iran’s aluminum ingot output grows 50% in nine months

According to the latest data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization, Iranian companies produced 38,774 tons of aluminum ingot during the nineth calendar month (Nov. 21- Dec. 20).

The output of alumina, which is produced as a powder, reached 18,334 tons during the ninth month under review, down 2% year on year.

Iran plans to reach the annual production of 1.5 million tons of aluminum ingot by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025-March 2026).

