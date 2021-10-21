Iran sends Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’ to intl. Oscar race

Farhadi is a two-time Oscar winner for 'A Separation' and 'The Salesman'. This is the fifth time he has represented Iran in the race, making him the joint most submitted director from the country with Majid Majidi.

'A Hero' debuted at Cannes to strong reviews and won the festival’s Grand Prix prize in its main competition.

'A Hero' tells the story of Rahim, imprisoned because unable to repay a debt. Amazon Studios has acquired US rights to the Iranian film.

Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Raana Azadivar, Fereshteh Sadr Orafai and Sarina Farhadi are among the cast members of the flick.

The film has also been screened at the 69th edition of the BFI London Film Festival in the UK, the 39th edition of the Miami International Film Festival in the US, and the Film Festival Cologne in Germany.

'A Hero' is also selected to be screened at the 45th edition of the São Paulo International Film Festival which is slated to be held on 21 October - 3 November 2021 in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Hamaguchi Ryusuke’s “Drive My Car” and Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero,” two films that debuted in Cannes, emerge as the strong favorites for the Asia Pacific Screen Awards after nominations were announced last Wednesday, Variety reported.

Both films are nominated for best film, best directing, best screenplay and best performance by an actor.

ZZ/