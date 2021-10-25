'Daily Massacre in Tehran' goes to Festival Curta Cinema 2021

Written and produced by Hossein Tehrani, 'Daily Massacre in Tehran' is slated to be screened at the competintion section of the 31st edition of the Rio de Janeiro International Short Film Festival.

Hamidreza Karami, Mehran Atashzai, Roozbeh Sinaki, Mehrnoosh Salimi are among the film's cast members.

'Daily Massacre in Tehran' has been also screened at the 27th edition of the Palm Springs International Film Festival in the US and the Drama International Film Festival in Greece.

Festival Curta Cinema - Rio de Janeiro International Short Film Festival is exclusively dedicated to the promotion and exhibition of short-length audiovisual works. The Festival screens works produced in digital format, with a maximum length of 30 minutes, and is both competitive and informative. The program of the 2021 edition of the Festival will be made up of: International Competition, National Competition, Latin-American Panorama, and Special Programs.

Festival Curta Cinema 2021 continues to be competitive and to qualify the winners of its Grand Prix to enter the competition for an Oscar, BAFTA and Goya nomination, according to the rules of each institution.

The festival will be held on November 3-7, 2021.

