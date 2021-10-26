'Eclipse' to vie at Foyle Film Festival in Ireland

Directed by Raha Amirfazli, Alireza Ghasemi, 'Eclipse' will take part in the competition section of the Foyle Film Festival.

The synopsis of 'Eclipse' reads, "Saaghi and her two friends have come to the largest park in Tehran to take pictures of the one-in-a-century total eclipse announced later in the afternoon. Mischievous and rebellious, they steal a camera stand, lie to their parents and discuss boys as well as an upcoming party. Their wanderings lead them to a remote part of the park. As the sun disappears, Saaghi sees something that should have stayed hidden."

The cast includes Faraz Modiri, Payman Naimi, Anita Bagheri, Paniz Esmaili, Khorshid Cheraghipour.

The short film has previously taken part at the 30th edition of the Côté Court Festival in France, the Figari Film Fest in Italy, the 43rd Outdoor Short Film Festival of Grenoble in France, and LA Shorts International Film Festival.

It was also selected as a nominee for the best short film in Show Me Shorts Film Festival in New Zealand.

As an Oscar-qualifying festival, Foyle Film Festival will be held on November 19-28, 2021 in the City of Derry Crystal, Ireland.

