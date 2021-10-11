'A Hero' goes to São Paulo International Film Festival

Directed by Asghar Farhadi, 'A Hero' is selected to be screened at the 45th edition of the São Paulo International Film Festival which is slated to be held on 21 October - 3 November 2021 in Brazil.

'A Hero' tells the story of Rahim, imprisoned because unable to repay a debt. Amazon Studios has acquired US rights to the Iranian film.

Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Raana Azadivar, Fereshteh Sadr Orafai and Sarina Farhadi are among the cast members of the flick.

In its first international presence, 'A Hero' went on the screen at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in France.

Asghar Farhadi’s 'A Hero' and Juho Kuosmanen’s 'Compartment n°6' received jointly the Grand Prix of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Farhadi has received two Oscars for Best Foreign Language Film for his films A Separation (2011) and The Salesman (2016), making him one of the few directors worldwide who have won the category twice. He also received the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Screenplay for his film The Salesman.

The film has also been screened at the 69th edition of the BFI London Film Festival in the UK, the 39th edition of the Miami International Film Festival in the US, and the Film Festival Cologne in Germany.

The São Paulo International Film Festival, also known internationally as Mostra, is an annual film festival held in the city of São Paulo, Brazil. A non-profit event, the festival is organized by ABMIC. The state and city of São Paulo have established October as the festival's official month.

