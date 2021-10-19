Sadegh Mousavi's message to 38th Tehran Intl Short FilmFest.

The message of the director of the Iranian Youth Cinema Association and the director of TISFF to the audiences of short films and this kind of cinema reads, "It is about paying attention to moral and human values."

Presided by Sadegh Mousavi, the 38th Tehran international short film festival will be held between 19-24 October in Tehran, Iran.

Since 2020, Tehran international short film festival is considered an OSCAR qualifying film festival by the ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES.

RHM/