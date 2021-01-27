Tehran International Short Film Festival winners introduced

Addressing the gathering, the festival director Sadeq Mousavi thanked the event's organizers, as well as the Iranian artists and filmmakers who sent about 1700 short films to the secretariat of the event

Iran is top 10 short films producers

Addressing the same gathering, Head of the Cultural and Social Commission of the Islamic Council of Tehran, Mohammad Javad Haghshenas, said: "We have been dealing with the Covid-19 disease for more than a year and many jobs and professions have been damaged, including the people of culture and art."

Haghshenas said that Iran is one of the top 10 producers of short films in the world.

He added that the Iranian Youth Cinema Association is one of the oldest cinema schools in the world and organizes national and international festivals.

In the meantime, Deputy Minister of Health Iraj HaririchiI thanked the festival's organizers for commemorating martyrs of health, adding that dedicating a section for health is appreciated.

Covid-19 Prize Category

The award for best film in the "Covid 19" category went to "Shahab Abroshan" for "Ansins".

Also in the continuation of this ceremony, the prizes of the short film study conference were awarded. The third prize went to "Mohsen Rahnama", the second prize went to "Parisa Hosseinzadeh" and the first prize went to "Ahmad Khoshnit".

ISFA Medal

The ISFA Medal was awarded by Elham Hosseinzadeh, President of the Iranian Short Film Association (ISFA).

While appreciating the film "Dakal" directed by "Babak Mostafavi", the "ISFA" medal for "Innovation in theme and creativity in the presentation of the film" Fear Shifts "directed by" Iman Salehi "." ISFA "commendation plaque was also awarded to "Mahsa Samani", the director of "Habub" animation, and was presented by "Maryam Kashkolinia".

Addressing the same gathering, Head of Cinema Organization Hossein Entezami said:" When a phenomenon dominates the world, two paths can be taken; one is to shut everything down, and the other is to experience bio-coronation and move on with it. This festival took the second way and I have to thank my colleagues."

Commemorating ceremony of Amir Lotfian

The next part of the ceremony was dedicated to the veteran photographer and filmmaker Amir Lotfian.

In this section, "Ahmad Masjed Jamei", a member of the Islamic Council of Tehran, said, "In Mr. Lotfian's collection of photographs, I saw photography which conveyed a lot of joy during the hard and difficult years of the 60's. I thank the doctors for their support of this festival, but of course, the cinema has lost great people during this period, whose memory we cherish. I hope we continue to see short filmmakers shine at home and abroad."

International Competition Awards

Iranian director Behnam Behzadi, Italian Director Lia Beltrami, as well as Planning Manager of Busan Film Festival Kyeongyeon, are slated to judge the films in this section of the festival.

The Best International Documentary Award went to "Kak Iraj" by Jamshid Farjondfarda from Iran. The director of this film presented this award to the medical staff.

The award for best animated short film went to "Candela" co-directed by Marc Riba and Anna Solanas from Spain.

The award for best short fiction film went to "DAYIE or Good Night" directed by Anthony Netty from Ghana.



National Competition Awards

The jury members of the "National Competition Section were: "Mohammad Mehdi Asqarpour", "Mohammad Reza Delpak", "Nasser Saffarian", "Ismail Monsef", "Bahram Tavakoli", "Rohollah Hejazi", "Roqayeh Tavakoli", "Ashkan Rahgozar" and "Hamid-Reza Lotfian" cast their votes as follows:

In the Best Cinematography category, the festival statuette and the cash prize for the best cinematography were awarded to "Vahid Beyoteh" for the feature film "Gabriel".

"Leila Mir Nasiri" was awarded the Diploma of Honor for Best Innovation for his role in "Nahid".

The best editing award went to "Babak Bahrambeigi" for editing the short film "Bloody Children".

In the best sound section, the festival statue and a cash prize were awarded to "Mohammad Hossein Mehrjoo" and "Mohammad Kashfi" for the sound of the feature film "Khonab".

The award for the best research in the documentary was given to "Fereshteh Tavakoli" for "Forough Kooche Bonbast".

In the best screenplay adaptation category, the festival statue and a cash prize were awarded to "Mohammad Reza Moradi" for "Dual Pa".

In the category of the best screenplay, the festival statuette and a cash prize were awarded to "Samad Alizadeh" for the feature film "Nahid".

The best animation director award went to "Mona Abdullah Shahi" for "Red Fire".

The Best Documentary Director Award went to "Arman Gholipour Dashtaki" for "Bloody Children"

The award for best director of experimental film went to "Kamal Kachouian" for "Adapt".

The Best Feature Film Award went to "Mahyar Mandegar" for "Winged White Horse".

The special jury award went to "Iman Salehi" for "Overcoming Fear".

The award for best film in Iranian cinema went to "Hamid Reza Zubair" for production of "Winged White Horse".

The grand prize of the festival in the international section was awarded to "Reza Fahimi" for the short film "Sefidpoosh" from Iran.

Presided by Sadeq Mousavi, the event which inaugurated on Jan 15, in physical and online formats in Iran Mall cinema hall was wrapped up on Jan 25.

In this year edition, over 4,986 foreign and 1,700 Iranian short films were submitted to different sections of the festival.

In the meantime, 146 Iranian films are competing in the national sections of the event which include feature, documentary, experimental and animation.

