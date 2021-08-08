12 people killed, wounded in blast in Pakistan’s Quetta

Following the occurrence of a blast in Pakistan’s Quetta city, at least two persons were killed and 10 others were wounded, Sputnik reported.

According to the report, Quetta police officials said that the two persons killed in the blast were Pakistani police officers.

In explanation of the incident, local police announced that the cause of explosion was a motorcycle which was exploded due to the explosives being placed in it when it collided with a van carrying police forces in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

It is said that the blast has taken place near “Serena” Hotel in downtown Quetta in Pakistan.

Details on identities of the injured have not yet been reported.

