Oct 9, 2021, 10:05 AM

Saudi's King Abdullah airport targeted by two drones

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – Saudi media reported that two explosives-laden drones belonging to Yemeni Ansarullah forces attacked an airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

Several people were injured on Friday in an explosives-laden drone attack at King Abdullah airport in the Saudi southern city of Jizan, the state news agency (SPA) said citing the Saudi-led coalition spokesman.

Some of the airport's facade windows were also shattered in the attack, the coalition spokesman added.

King Abdullah Airport is one of the most important positions of the Saudi coalition in southern Saudi Arabia.

Saudi media also claimed on Friday that the air defense of the Saudi army had intercepted and destroyed another explosives-laden drone in the skies of Jizan.

