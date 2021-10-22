Normal diplomatic discussions with NATO impossible: Russia

Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko made the remarks at a briefing Friday, according to Sputnik.

Grushko suggested that at this moment, there are no longer any positive moments in relations between Russia and the alliance to speak of.

The diplomat pointed to NATO's growing activity on Russia's borders, including the deployment of a strategic component, which he said "creates new military realities." Grushko suggested that the alliance is quickly "sliding into Cold War schemes," with such actions "directly influencing relations with Russia."

Inviting the bloc to select a country whose diplomatic mission will serve as the alliance's representative in Moscow, he emphasised that Russia will continue to support normal contacts with NATO nations on the topic of European security.

