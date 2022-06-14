Russian envoy stresses Iran role in regional, intl. security

After the Iranian Attorney-General, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri’s trip to Moscow to attend a ceremony held to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the Russian prosecutor’s office in Russia, Levan Dzhagaryan, the Russian ambassador to Tehran, went to Montazeri’s office to hold a meeting with him on Tuesday morning.

In the meeting, the Attorney General and the Russian diplomat emphasized the development of legal and judicial relations and cooperation and also the implementation of bilateral and multilateral international agreements.

The Russian side also appreciated the Iranian Judiciary’s cooperation in developing relations.

AY/KI/IRN84788320