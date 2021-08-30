6 people prosecuted over Evin prison leaked videos, 2 in jail

Recently after CCTV video footages of Evin Prison in the north of Tehran showing the misconduct of some prison guards and prison authorities inside the prison with inmates, the head of the judiciary Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei instructed Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri to investigate the matter immediately and report the findings to the Judiciary.

Immediately, the attorney gegenral Hojjat al-Islam Montazeri ordered to form a committee consisting of experts in various fields related to the subject.

Three days after the establishment of the specialized committee for examining the leaked video footages of Evin Prison, the Attorney General formed a four-member team and visited the different wards of the prison and met face to face with the authorities of the prison, as well as a number of prisoners.

After examining the various apects of the issue, the first report in this regard was submitted to the head of the judiciary on Monday.

In the meantime, the Judiciary's Center for Protection and Information also submitted a report on this issue to Mohseni-Ejeie.

According to the reports by the Attorney General's Administration and the Center for Protection and Information of the Judiciary, it was found that some prison authorities had committed violations, and it was immediately ordered an investigation and the violators be prosecuted and investigated.

According to the reports, 6 people have beeb prosecuted over Evin prison leaked videos and two others are in jail while some others have been released on bail.

In his report to head of the judiciary, Attorney General Montazeri stated that more time is needed to comprehensively investigate the causes and factors of the violations and the findings will be published in future reports.

KI/IRINN