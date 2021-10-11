Iran only country ready to build power plants in Lebanon

At the start of his speech, the Hezbollah leader called for Lebanese parliamentary elections to be held as scheduled, stressing “there’s no need for its postponement.”

Nasrallah expressed hope that all Lebanese inside and outside the country get the chance to express their opinions in the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country.

He further called for allowing the 18-year-old Lebanese to vote in the elections.

Nasrallah also underlined that all the political parties and parliamentary blocs want the elections to be held on time.

He also called on the Lebanese government to resolve the electricity outage problem, stressing "There are various offers from the East and West to solve the electricity problem in Lebanon, the issue must be resolved"

Hezbollah chief also noted that Iran is the only country that wants to build power plants in Lebanon.

He reiterated the call on the Lebanese cabinet to ask for a sanctions waiver to import fuel from Iran to help the people of Lebanon.

"You must respond to the latest offer made by the Iranian Foreign Minister to solve the electricity problem in Lebanon," he pointed out.

He also said, "If there is an American veto on keeping the electricity problem unresolved, it must be announced so that to address this issue in an appropriate way."

Nasrallah added that Hezbollah and its allies have taken good steps to help the people of Lebanon amid the fuel crisis.

Hezbollah will donate diesel and gasoline to the public service institutions for the second month, he added.

"We will resume diesel grants for the second month in a row, in addition to fishermen and less fortunate municipalities," according to Nasrallah.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Hezbollah leader said that the movement wants accountability and truth regarding the Beirut port explosion.

He said that the judge that is working on the Beirut explosion case is politically biased, saying that he will not reach the truth in the probe.

"The investigative judge into the Port Blast continues his predecessor’s mistakes and going far beyond," he said, adding "Why haven’t you heard the testimonies of President Aoun and ex-president Suleiman?"

Further, Nasrallah slammed the recent terrorist attack on Shia Muslims in Kunduz of Afghanistan by the ISIL terrorists, noting that "It's is well known that the Americans transferred ISIL terrorists from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan."

This item is being updated...

KI/Live