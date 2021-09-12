Nasrallah to deliver speech on Lebanon developments on Mon.

Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Monday at 20:30 local time, addressing the latest domestic and external developments in Lebanon

Two weeks ago, Nasrallah delivered a speech on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the liberation of the Lebanese highlands, known as the "Second Liberation".

During his speech, Nasrallah explained the importance of Lebanon’s 2nd Liberation and its implications regionally and internationally, in addition to several other Lebanese issues before concluding his speech with the issue of Imam Moussa Sadr and his companions.

He further explained that “the ‘Joroud’ Victory came after a universal war on Syria and part of a dangerous scheme drawn for the region."

According to Nasrallah, the Daesh (ISIL) “sought to take control of Syria entirely, and Lebanon was a part of its scheme as well."

The ships carrying fuel from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Lebanon have caused confusion among the Americans and Zionists, elsewhere he stressed.



