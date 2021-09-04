Palestinians’ protests to continue until Gaza siege is lifted

Pointing to the ‘Night of Range’ protests in Gaza Strip, Abdul-Latif Al-Qanu Spokesman of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement announced that protest activities of Palestinians will continue until the siege of Gaza Strip is lifted, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

Hamas spokesman on Saturday in a speech showed reaction to the protests of Palestinians entitled “Night of Rage” in Gaza Strip.

According to the report, Palestinian protest activities will continue until siege of Gaza is lifted. Palestinians are using every means to break the siege of Gaza.

Recently, Ismail Rizvan, a senior member of Palestinian Islamic Movement, Hamas, had said in response to Zionists' suppression of night rage protests that the policy of suppression will not stop Palestinians’ protests.

Earlier, other officials and figures of Islamic Resistance groups in Palestine had stressed that Palestinian overnight protests in Gaza Strip would not stop until Zionists stopped their hostile actions.

