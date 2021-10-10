Syria air defense downs 8 missiles fired by Israeli regime

"On October 8 at 21.33, trespassing into the airspace of the Syrian Arab Republic near Al-Tanf, six F-16 tactical fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force fired 12 guided missiles at the T-4 (Tifor) airfield in Homs province," he said. "The Syrian air defense forces on duty <...> destroyed eight missiles from the Russian-made Pantsir surface-to-air missile system," Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, told reporters on Saturday.

The attack left six Syrian soldiers injured and inflicted relatively minor damage on the Syrian Armed Forces’ property, Kulit added.

Early last month, the Syrian air defenses managed to destroy 21 out of 24 guided missiles fired by four Israeli Air Force F-15 tactical fighters at targets in Syria from Lebanese airspace, the Russian military in the Arab country reported at the time.

The Israeli regime often violates the Lebanese airspace to launch its attacks against neighboring Syria.

ZZ/TASS