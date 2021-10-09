Syrian air defenses thwart Zionist missile attack on Homs

The Israeli regime attacked the military's T-4 airbase in the desert on Friday evening, the Syrian official news agency SANA reported.

“At around 9:33 p.m. this evening, the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the al-Tanf area, with rockets launched toward the T-4 military airport in the central province,” it said, citing an unnamed military source as saying.

“Syria’s air defense confronted the aggression’s missiles and shot down most of them,” the source stressed, adding that the latest aggression by the occupying regime also wounded “six soldiers” and resulted in “some material losses.”

Early last month, the Syrian air defenses managed to destroy 21 out of 24 guided missiles fired by four Israeli Air Force F-15 tactical fighters at targets in Syria from Lebanese airspace, the Russian military in the Arab country reported at the time.

The Israeli regime often violates the Lebanese airspace to launch its attacks against neighboring Syria.

ZZ/PR