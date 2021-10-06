  1. Politics
Baku interested in good neighborly relations with Iran: MP

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – A member of Azerbaijan National Assembly said that Republic of Azerbaijan is interested in establishing good neighborly ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking in an interview with “Yeni Sabah” Daily on Wed., Fazil Mustafa a member of Azerbaijan National Assembly reiterated that Republic of Iran is enthusiast to establishing good neighborly relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Republic of Azerbaijan is always in favor of dialogue in relations with Iran and other countries and proposes it, he said, adding that approach of all people of Republic of Azerbaijan is to have normal neighborly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We are a neighboring country and want to establish our relations with other countries in a normal and peaceful way, he opined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he stated, “we are interested in maintaining good neighborly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, because we have no problems with Iran. As long as we have normal relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, we will not have any differences with them.”

Pointing out that Republic of Azerbaijan does not participate in any process against Iran, he stated, “Why should we have a problem with Iran?" Relations must return to normal condition, otherwise it will not be in the interest of any country in the region.”

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
