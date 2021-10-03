Peaceful relations, regional security Iran principled policy

The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to maintain friendly relations with its neighbors and improve security in the region, Vice-Chairman of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said on Sunday.

Neighbors must also take stronger steps to make up for the recent issues, Abbas Moghtadaei said.

MP Moghtadaei added that peaceful cooperation and friendly relations with neighbors are the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran,

According to the lawmaker, neighboring countries should have the highest level of cooperation with each other.

He further said paving the way for the presence of unfriendly and foreign countries is not acceptable to Iran.

Iran expects the Republic of Azerbaijan to pay more attention to its role and responsibility as a neighbor, he went on to stress.

RHM/IRN84491918