No tensions on Iran's northwestern borders: Gen. Fadavi

Speaking in a ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday, deputy commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps General Ali Fadavi described the recent developments on Iran's northwestern borders as insignificant.

"While the Americans with all their material capabilities and equipment have not been able to create tensions for Iran over the past 43 years since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, it is natural that such issues do not create tensions for the Islamic Republic of Iran," General Fadavi said.

The IRGC second-in-command further pointed out, "The Islamic Revolutionary Front has followed the right (divine) path for nearly 43 years and has achieved thousands of victories, but the evil front, led by the United States, can not name a single victory."

Commenting on the declining American power, Fadavi said, "The decline of American power is not something that only we talk about, but it is something that thinkers and experts within the United States and other parts of the world are pointing to."

