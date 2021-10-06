  1. Politics
Oct 6, 2021, 7:51 PM

No tensions on Iran's northwestern borders: Gen. Fadavi

No tensions on Iran's northwestern borders: Gen. Fadavi

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – Deputy commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) General Ali Fadavi has said that although there have been mischiefs on Iran's northwestern borders recently, there have not been tensions.

Speaking in a ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday, deputy commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps General Ali Fadavi described the recent developments on Iran's northwestern borders as insignificant.

"While the Americans with all their material capabilities and equipment have not been able to create tensions for Iran over the past 43 years since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, it is natural that such issues do not create tensions for the Islamic Republic of Iran," General Fadavi said.

The IRGC second-in-command further pointed out, "The Islamic Revolutionary Front has followed the right (divine) path for nearly 43 years and has achieved thousands of victories, but the evil front, led by the United States, can not name a single victory."

Commenting on the declining American power, Fadavi said, "The decline of American power is not something that only we talk about, but it is something that thinkers and experts within the United States and other parts of the world are pointing to."

KI/5321341

News Code 179435
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179435/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News