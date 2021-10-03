'Conquerors of Kheibar’ military drill a warning to Zionists

"Any geopolitical changes in the region and at the borders of neighboring countries are the red line of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we will not ignore any foreign action in this regard, just as we do not tolerate the conversion of any country's soil to a place for the movements of the Zionist regime," the statement read.

"'Conquerors of Kheibar’ military drill conveyed a message of peace and authority to the countries of the region and a warning to the Zionist regime. Our relations with the people and neighboring countries, including the Muslim people and the brotherly country, the Republic of Azerbaijan, are long-standing and stable, and creating differences by enemies and the fake Israeli regime will never affect this unity and brotherhood."

"At the same time, the Iranian people will never back down from the aggression against their country and security of the region and the interests of the country. Islamic Iran has repeatedly has proved its brotherhood and good neighborliness with neighboring countries, including the Republic of Azerbaijan."

"The divisive statements of some are against good neighborliness, and the Baku government is expected to oppose any sedition by foreigners as soon as possible and to counter the divisive actions."

'Conquerors of Kheibar’ military drill was held in Northwestern parts of Iran on Friday Morning by Iran’s Army Ground Forces.

