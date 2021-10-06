Zionist regime’s accusations against Iran “baseless”

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Cyprus responded to the latest accusation of the Zionist regime against Iran.

Having no proof and documents, Zionist officials have always sought any chances to create an anti-Iran atmosphere.

"This regime is always making such baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran", the embassy of Iran in the Cypriot capital Nicosia said in an emailed statement.

The embassy made the remarks when asked to comment about the recent allegations leveled by the Zionist Regime against Iran.

The reaction comes as the Zionist Regime accused Iran on Monday of orchestrating an attempted attack against Zionists in Cyprus.

RHM/FNA14000714000137