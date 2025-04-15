Leader to receive lawmakers for meeting today

Prsesided by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, today's open session of the parliament ended early due to the meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
Updating...
MNA/
TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will receive the Iranian Parliament members for a meeting on Tuesday.
Prsesided by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, today's open session of the parliament ended early due to the meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
Updating...
MNA/
Your Comment