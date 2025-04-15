Israel set to receive over 3,000 weapons from US

The IDF is set to receive a major arms shipment from the United States in the coming weeks, including more than 3,000 munitions for the Israeli Air Force, as part of its preparations for continued aggression in the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli officials.

The delivery comes in addition to more than 10,000 aerial munitions expected to replenish Israeli stockpiles after 18 months of war crimes in Gaza.

The shipment complements a previous deal for heavy munitions that Israel purchased from the US last year. The Biden administration had initially frozen the transfer, but US President Donald Trump reversed the freeze in recent weeks.

In February, the U.S. government confirmed the approval of a major arms deal with Israel valued at $7.41 billion, which includes guided munitions, bombs and related equipment.

The authorization followed a January notification from the Biden administration regarding an $8 billion arms package just before Trump reentered office. Under the agreement, Israel will use American military aid funds to purchase 3,000 Hellfire missiles valued at approximately $660 million and 2,166 AGM-114 Hellfire bombs, also valued at $660 million.

The Health Ministry in Gaza says at least 38 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on the besieged territory.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said the Israeli attacks also left 118 people wounded.

The statement said a number of victims remain trapped under the rubble and scattered on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews were unable to reach them.

The latest casualties have brought to 1,613 the number of those killed since Israel broke the January ceasefire on March 18. Over 4,200 others were injured in the renewed attacks.

Israel launched the campaign of genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023 after Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

In January 2025, Israel was forced to agree to the ceasefire deal with Hamas given the regime’s failure to achieve any of its objectives, including the “elimination” of the Palestinian resistance movement or the release of captives.

RHM/