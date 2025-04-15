Over one million tourism destinations identified in Iran

Speaking at a ceremony honoring contributors to the nation’s Nowruz travel initiatives on April 12, he attributed Iranians’ enthusiasm for travel to the country’s inherent allure and diverse attractions,

Salehi Amiri expressed gratitude to the 1.2 million individuals involved in organizing Nowruz trips, including local officials from various levels of government and representatives from 28 agencies.

He remarked, “The government is fully committed to serving the people of Iran, prioritizing their comfort and well-being above all else.”

He emphasized that fostering a sense of security among citizens is even more crucial than providing services.

Reflecting on this year’s coordination efforts, the minister noted that challenges were minimal compared to previous years, resulting in heightened public satisfaction. “This demonstrates that the government views its role as solely serving the people,” he added.

During the Nowruz holiday season, over 36 million Iranians boarded on trips, underscoring the vibrancy of domestic tourism.

Salehi Amiri highlighted Iran’s appeal as a travel destination, citing its historical and natural diversity.

He said foreign tourists often describe Iran as “beautiful, rich in civilization, and home to significant historical and natural elements.”

Salehi Amiri concluded by emphasizing Iran’s rich heritage, with 23,000 historical sites accessible to travelers through 1,000 Nowruz events across 530 cities.

