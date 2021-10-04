Russia successfully test fires Zircon from nuclear submarine

The Ministry of Defense published a video showing the successful test, according to Russia Today.

The Zircon, first produced in 2016, is an anti-ship missile capable of accelerating up to Mach 9. It has been designed to hit enemy surface ships, such as frigates and aircraft carriers, as well as ground targets located within the range of the missile.

Zircon’s speed (9,800-11,025 km/h) makes it difficult for it to be stopped by any anti-aircraft systems.

While this latest launch is the first time the missile has been fired from a nuclear submarine, it has already undergone testing from surface carriers.

Earlier this year, as part of his annual address to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that the country’s armed forces are modernizing quickly with “hypersonic and laser” missiles, and warned foreign adversaries not to cross Moscow’s “red lines.”

KI/PR