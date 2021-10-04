Amir-Abdollahian to meet Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday announced in a statement that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would meet with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow on Wednesday.

According to the statement, one of the topics of the meeting between the Iranian and Russian foreign ministers will be the situation in Afghanistan, including how to send aid for the reconstruction of the country.

Further details of the meeting have not yet been announced.

