  1. Politics
Oct 4, 2021, 5:00 PM

Amir-Abdollahian to meet Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday

Amir-Abdollahian to meet Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – The Russian government announced that the Russian foreign minister would meet with his Iranian counterpart in Moscow on October 6.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday announced in a statement that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would meet with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow on Wednesday.

According to the statement, one of the topics of the meeting between the Iranian and Russian foreign ministers will be the situation in Afghanistan, including how to send aid for the reconstruction of the country.

Further details of the meeting have not yet been announced.

ZZ/FNA14000712000710

News Code 179367
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179367/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News