Oct 3, 2021, 9:53 PM

Terrible explosion hits northern Kabul

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Afghan media reported a severe explosion and shooting occurred in the north of Afghanistan capital Kabul.

Heavy fighting is taking place in northern part of Afghan capital Kabul, OFOGH news agency reported.

According to the report, local residents say that the clash started an hour ago and is still ongoing.

At the same time, a severe explosion was reported in the northern part of Kabul.

The news released indicates heavy clashes in Karizmir District in the north part of the capital Kabul.

Afghan security sources have not yet taken any reaction in this respect.

It should be noted that another explosion hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday which left more than 30 dead and wounded.

