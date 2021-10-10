Iraqi F-16 fighter jets attack ISIL hideout in Diyala

The Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced that several F-16 fighter jets of the Iraqi Air Force attacked the hideout of ISIL terrorists in the city of Khanaqin in Diyala province on Saturday.

Security sources also confirmed that a number of ISIL terrorists had been killed in an attack by Iraqi Air Force F-16 fighter jets.

In recent days, Iraqi media have reported that the remnant members of the ISIL terrorist group in Diyala province attacked security forces.

According to the reports, 3 people were martyred and 4 people were injured in heavy clashes between security forces and ISIL terrorists in Diyala province.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

