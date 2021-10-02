Iraqi Army arrest 25 ISIL Takfiri elements in Nineveh

The series of counter-terrorist operations of Iraqi army forces still continue in different parts of the country. Iraqi forces arranged new operations against ISIL Takfiri elements in Nineveh Governorate.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces smashed the positions of ISIL Takfiri terrorists during the operation. Security sources said that 25 Takfiri elements of ISIL were identified and arrested in the operation.

This is while that Iraqi security forces recently discovered large quantities of rockets belonging to ISIL Takfiri terrorists during a large-scale operation in Iraq’s Kirkuk province.

Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements recently tried to infiltrate areas of Diyala province, but the timely intervention of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi’ forces prevented them from achieving their malicious goal.

MA/5318043