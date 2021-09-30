Another Palestinian martyred by Zionists in occupied lands

The hostile actions of Zionists against Palestinians still continue in different parts of the occupied territories with Zionist forces attacking Al-Quds in the occupied lands on Thursday, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, fierce clashes broke out between Zionist regime forces and Palestinian citizens following the brutal invasion of Zionists on the occupied territories.

Zionists used war bullets against Palestinians, the report added.

Zionist military forces shot and killed a Palestinian in the clashes. In justification of their atrocities, Zionists claimed that the Palestinian intended to attack Israeli military forces with a cold weapon.

This is while the Israeli regime's forces recently attacked the occupied lands and “Jenin” and killed five Palestinians and seriously wounded several others in West Bank.

However, Palestinian Resistance groups have warned Zionist regime against continuation of these crimes.

