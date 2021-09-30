  1. Politics
A rocket detected in ‘Jaffa’ port in occupied lands

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – Media reported on Thursday the discovery of a missile in the port of "Jaffa" in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Zionist military forces discovered a rocket in the port of "Jaffa" and completely shut down the area, Al-Ahad News reported.

According to the report, Zionist media outlets also reported that a military team has been sent to the scene and that the area has been completely surrounded by military forces.

The media reported that the Jaffa port is now completely closed. It is said that the port will remain closed until the missile is checked and neutralized.

Zionist officials have not yet taken an official position regarding the incident.

